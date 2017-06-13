**We’re Hiring!**

You could work for the Mercury!

The Portland Mercury is looking for an Account Executive with 2+ years experience in media sales.

Candidates must have a vast knowledge of the city and local business and must excel in a fast-paced environment with strict deadlines and minimal oversight. Exceptional organization is a must! An ideal candidate is very outgoing, personable, and not intimidated by starting conversations with strangers or making 100 cold calls in a day.

This is a full time position with benefits and competitive pay. Please email your resume and a brief pitch on why you would be a great fit for the Mercury to salesinfo@portlandmercury.com