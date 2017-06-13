Live: Let's All Watch Jeff Sessions Get Grilled Together!

Testifying in public today for the first time since January 10. Win McNamee / Getty Images

As Attorney General Jeff Sessions begins his public testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee (at 11:30 am Pacific, streaming here and everywhere), let's review a few things.

Sessions was supposed to testify publicly before two other Congressional committees that control his department's budget, but backed out at the last minute. Weird! The guy hasn't testified publicly since January 10, when he falsely told Senator Al Franken that he "did not have communications with the Russians" during his time as a surrogate for President Trump's election campaign. Turns out, Sessions did.

After that became clear, Sessions amended his Congressional testimony and recused himself from the ongoing Russia investigation. But then he involved himself in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the Russia investigation. In his testimony last week, Comey asked: “If, as the president said, I was fired because of the Russia investigation, why was the attorney general involved in that chain?”

That is a great question, and one of many, many, many questions that Sessions should be forced to answer during today's hearing. Let's watch!