Tweet Storm: Comedians on Sessions Testimony

Jeff Sessions before the Senate intelligence committee.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions just wrapped up his testimony before the Senate intelligence committee where he said "I don't recall," a whole bunch (auto-tune of this phrase coming soon!), and called allegations of collusion with Russia during the Trump campaign "a detestable lie." Twitter is fired up about it. Here are some highlights. Keebler elf and Southern good 'ol boy jokes ahead:

Sources: Jeff Sessions will open his Senate intelligence committee testimony with a rhyming song, accompanied by pan flute

— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 13, 2017

I'm listening to the Sessions testimony in my car, so I have a question: if he fanning himself?

— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 13, 2017

when you have to testify why the cookies only have a single stripe instead of a double stripe #SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/KXuIoOiATz

— shauna (@goldengateblond) June 13, 2017

Sessions' laughter at @KamalaHarris is known as "the patriarchy chuckle."

— Sarah T 🏳️‍🌈 (@SarahThyre) June 13, 2017

If I was casting a racist for a movie and #JeffSessions walked in, I'd dismiss him for being too on the nose.

— Travon Free (@Travon) June 13, 2017

It's weird that bugs don't come tumbling out of Jeff Sessions' mouth every time he opens it.

— King Pleasure (@IanKarmel) June 13, 2017

Every pothead Jeff Sessions wants to throw in jail has a better memory than Jeff Sessions

— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 13, 2017

Harris: "Is that policy written somewhere?"



The top law enforcement officer of the United States of America: "I... I think so"

— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 13, 2017