Good Morning, News: Shooting at GOP Baseball Practice, and Jeff "Stonewall" Sessions vs. Kamala, Queen of the Universe

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! No stress through the night, at a time in my life. Ain't worried about if you feel it, got my head on straight, I got my mind right. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

A gunman opened fire on a GOP baseball practice near Washington, DC, injuring majority whip Steve Scalise and several others. Officers returned fire and the suspected shooter—66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois—was injured and taken to the hospital. This story is still developing.

ICYMI, yesterday Attorney General "Stonewall" Sessions testified before a Senate Intelligence Committee on his role in firing former FBI Director Comey and possible collusion with the Russians before the election. He huffed, puffed, and stopped just short of saying "Why, I do declare!"—but otherwise hid behind a flimsy excuse of executive privilege. Don't think that will help him much in the end.

Senator Kamala Harris was particularly dogged in her questioning of Sessions, but instead of being respected she was called (surprise!) HYSTERICAL.

Senator Kamala of the House Harris, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Congresional Hearings pic.twitter.com/4ixGnfVT8G

— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) June 13, 2017

Almost 200 congressional Democrats plan on suing Donald Trump for taking gifts and benefits from foreign countries which is a direct violation of the constitution.

In London, a high rise apartment fire has claimed the lives of at least six people and injured 74. Tenants say the building had a history of fire hazards.

Much to Trump's dismay, special counsel Robert Mueller will probably not be fired for... you know... DOING HIS JOB.

Shhh! The Republicans are almost finished drafting their super secret health care proposal that will probably ruin the lives of millions. But stop asking questions about it, okay? SHHHHHH!!

The jury is still out in the trial of Bill Cosby, and is reportedly painstakingly reviewing the evidence.

More trouble for Uber: A board member has resigned after making a sexist comment... during a meeting about the company's sexist culture.

Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre are outraged that NBC still plans on showing a Megyn Kelly interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who claimed the attack was staged.

Mayor Ted Wheeler—while generally pleased with the outcome of the June 4 protests surrounding a Trump free speech rally—still has questions about the way cops conducted themselves while pushing people out of the park.

Now let's look at the WEATHER: Partly cloudy today with a high of 71, and a breezy, wet day tomorrow.

And finally, a deer makes a surprise appearance at a New York state Denny's—and like I always do, realizes she's made a drastic error and tries to get out of there as fast as possible.

