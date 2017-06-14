Deputy Who Chanted "Trump" At Voters Gets Disciplinary Action

Multnomah County

A Multnomah County deputy who chanted "Trump, Trump" to dozens of voters waiting to cast their ballot on the day of last year's presidential election has been disciplined in the incident.

Deputy Jason Vetter had previously been found in violation of state campaign laws that prohibit public employees from "political campaigning" while on the clock—a fine of $75. Nearly five months after that finding, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office confirms it's disciplined Vetter.

Lt. Chad Gaidos, an MCSO spokesperson, would not say what Vetter's discipline was, citing state laws that don't require public release of personnel discipline decisions. He says Vetter still works for the department. We're still waiting to hear what MCSO policy Vetter was found in violation of.

As laid out in findings by the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, Vetter was on duty and in uniform on November 8. He was riding as a passenger in a county work crew vehicle, when he used the truck's PA system to chant "Trump" at a large number of voters near the ballot drop at county elections headquarters near Southeast Morrison and 11th.

Vetter did this despite warnings sent to county employees in August in November warning them not to support candidates while on the clock.

Though his offense occurred more than seven months ago, the discipline against Vetter appears to be very recent. As of June 2, Gaidos told the Mercury the case was awaiting review.