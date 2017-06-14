Trump Is Under Investigation for Obstruction of Justice

According to the Washington Post, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is looking at Trump for obstruction and Trump associates for "possible financial crimes." T.J. Kirkpatrick / Getty

Happy birthday, Mr. President.

In his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, former FBI director James Comey said the bureau wasn't investigating Trump personally, at least not while he was serving his tenure as America's top cop. Looks like that fact changed shortly after Trump fired him for "that Russia thing."

Here comes WaPo with the scoop:

The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election is interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an examination of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice, officials said.

The investigation began "days after Comey was fired on May 9," according to Jeff Bezos's newspaper machine, and it also includes a search for "any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates."

The "senior intelligence officials" who will face questions from investigators include the menacing brass that refused to answer the Senate committee's questions about the Russian probe last week: current director of national intelligence Daniel Coats, National Security Agency head Mike Rogers, and former NSA deputy Richard Ledgett.

The writers of the article don't name the Trump associates who may have committed financial crimes, but Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn immediately jump to mind as possibilities.

The rub:

Probing Trump for possible crimes is a complicated affair, even if convincing evidence of a crime were found. The Justice Department has long held that it would not be appropriate to indict a sitting president. Instead, experts say, the onus would be on Congress to review any findings of criminal misconduct and then decide whether to initiate impeachment proceedings.

I. T. M. F. A.