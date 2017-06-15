Good Morning, News: The Pride Issue, Nike Layoffs, and Donald Trump is Under Investigation

First up is our feature this week, out in print as of yesterday (pick up a copy!). It's Pride Week, so it's the Mercury's Pride issue: "This year we asked queer artists from within the Pacific NW comics community to create something special just for you to celebrate, reflect, and be entertained." Check them out!

Also out in print as of yesterday is Dirk VanderHart's news story about a Portland Tenants United's controversial demonstration tactics that aimed to sway State Sen. Rod Monroe on a housing bill.

"A Multnomah County deputy who chanted 'Trump, Trump' to dozens of voters waiting to cast their ballot on the day of last year's presidential election has been disciplined in the incident," we reported yesterday. "Deputy Jason Vetter had previously been found in violation of state campaign laws that prohibit public employees from 'political campaigning' while on the clock—a fine of $75. Nearly five months after that finding, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office confirms it's disciplined Vetter."

"Nike on Thursday said it will cut 2 percent of its global workforce as it restructures to more quickly get products in the hands of consumers and respond to a rapidly changing consumer landscape," the Portland Business Journal reports. "The layoffs will likely significantly affect the company's Washington County headquarters. Nike reported 70,700 global workers on its last annual report. A 2 percent reduction would amount to about 1,400 layoffs."

A potential subway in 30-40 years? "Portland-area transportation planners are looking underground for a potential big-ticket project: a subway that runs beneath the downtown core and across the Willamette River," the Oregonian reports. "City transportation officials floated the idea Tuesday in a presentation before the Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission. The concept, represented on a map by a meandering line with no clear endpoints, is clearly far from reality."

Not good: The City of Portland is going to pay SoloPower's bill after the company defaulted on a $10 million loan. Then-Mayor Sam Adams, in 2011, agreed to guarantee $5 million of a state loan for the company.

Better news, in the Portland Tribune: Portland will spend more money next year to provide TriMet passes to students in the David Douglas and Parkrose school districts in East Portland for the first time. The passes have been available to Portland Public Schools students since 2008.

Mt. Hood Community College President Debra Derr will retire next year, the Tribune reports.

"The Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday it's recruiting more foster families, specifically those who can support LGBTQ youth," KATU reports.

Oregon ranks works in the country for mental illness rates, Mental Health America says.

At least five Alberta St. businesses were vandalized last night.

The big, non-mass shooting news of yesterday: President Donald Trump is personally under investigation.



Breaking: Special counsel is investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice, officials say https://t.co/BTkq28nnWO — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 14, 2017

Trump is taking a cool, calm, and collected approach to the story.

