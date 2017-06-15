(Looks at Watch) Well, I Suppose It's Time to Politicize Yesterday's Shooting

AEDKA STUDIO/SHUTTERSTOCK

Good morning! For all the somber reflection from the GOP about "toning down the discourse" following yesterday's shooting at a Republican baseball practice... it has been 24 hours, right? Which means it's time to start politicizing tragedies again. Let's do this! From the New York Times:

WASHINGTON — Shaken and angry, Republican members of Congress seized on the brazen daytime shooting of their colleagues on Wednesday to demand that existing restrictions on gun access be loosened so that people facing similar attacks are able to defend themselves. Past shootings have brought calls for more gun control, especially for restrictions on the kind of rifle used in Wednesday’s attack. But the ardent supporters of gun rights who came under fire this time were not about to change their views. As Representative Steve Scalise, the third-ranking House Republican, had surgery for a gunshot wound to the hip, his colleagues complained that Washington’s restrictive gun laws had barred him and other lawmakers who live in the capital from bringing weapons to the baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Others had a different opinion.

Now, imagine you're a kid. And it was a school. https://t.co/zS2nbHcqfX

— David Solimini (@CommsDirector) June 14, 2017

When @SpeakerRyan said this was an "attack on us all," he meant all us IN Congress. Couldn't care less about guns killing Americans daily.

— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 15, 2017

I'm so glad no one was killed in this shooting.



If it's an average day, 93 people will die from guns in America today.

— Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) June 14, 2017

Try being a 6 year-old literally "playing dead" while you listen to a gunman murder your classmates.



Or a parent watch Congress do nothing. https://t.co/dcbFV8Y0C3

— Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 15, 2017

This country has a bad obsession with turning any & every crisis into a call to patriotism, when it should be calls for self-examination.

— The Slaves Singing (@williamcson) June 14, 2017