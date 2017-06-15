Chris Funk of the Decemberists Is Curating a Free Music Festival in Central Oregon to Celebrate the Solar Eclipse

solarseven / Getty Images

Chris Funk of the Decemberists just announced his curation of "Funk's Solar Obscuration Celebration" at the Suttle Lodge and Boathouse in Sisters Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20—right before the total solar eclipse cloaks eastern Oregon in darkness Monday August 21. The free, all-ages festival features beloved Portland bands like Blitzen Trapper, Y La Bamba, and Máscaras. The Decemberists aren't on the bill, though Funk will perform "a set of celestial improv" with an act called "Cobra." There'll be a fee for the limited parking available at the Lodge—the organizers recommend that attendees carpool, hike, or bike to the festival.

News of this Solar Obscuration Celebration will delight any Oregonians who were disappointed with the Decemberists' recent announcement that they will curate a new music festival called Traveler's Rest in Missoula, Montana, the weekend of August 12 and 13.

There are two other major festivals in eastern Oregon the weekend before the eclipse: Atlas Obscura's Total Eclipse, which will host scientists, writers, and musicians (Sun Ra Arkestra and Psychic Ills), and Oregon Eclipse 2017, which will feature music from bands like Bassnectar and Beats Antique. It's worth noting that about one million people are expected to visit Oregon for the event, which could cause traffic delays, shortages of supplies, and general chaos.

Here's the full lineup for Funk's Solar Obscuration Celebration:



Blitzen Trapper

The Builders and the Butchers

Y La Bamba

Sallie Ford

Kyle Craft

Cat Hoch

1939 Ensemble

The Lower 48

Edna Vazquez

Máscaras

Ashleigh Flynn

Johanna Warren

Cobra: a set of celestial improv featuring Chris Funk and a cast of others

Afterlife Revival

Avery Trufelman from 99% Invisible

Blesst Chest