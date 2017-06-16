Thorns Return to Providence Park SATURDAY!

Does anyone else look like this when they are around their coworkers? Photo courtesy Portland Thorns FC

It's not even funny how much we all miss Tobin Heath. Photo courtesy Portland Thorns FC

Lindsey Horan celebrates a diving header for a goal! Photo courtesy Portland Thorns FC

Hey, guys! It’s been a while! Have you missed me? NO? That’s cool but have you missed the Thorns? YES? ME TOO!It’s been two weeks since the Thorns have played in Providence Park and, if you're like me, you’ve had Jewel’s song You Were Meant For Me in heavy rotation while ceaselessly searching news sources about Tobin Heath’s possible return from injury. (No, she’s not better. No, she’s not playing this weekend, and no, it still sounds as abstract and discouraging as ever. MORE HERE The Thorns have been busy busy busy in the last two weeks winning, traveling, volunteering in the community, and training. And just like the Thorns, I too have been busy: I broke my sneeze record with 12 sneezes the other day, and then I found that charger cable I thought was lost.The Thorns went on a little road trip all the way to beautiful New Jersey and didn’t just win—. They controlled the game on Sky Blue FC’s home turf. They beat a team that had opportunities—including a PK—and still convincingly won 2-0 withgoals by Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan.Originally from Colorado, Horan is known was one of the youngest members of the United States under-17 women's national team when she was just 15 years old. Lindsey Horan has had a lifetime ofShe was the first woman to ever sign a contract to play professionally in Europe right out of high school. (Seriously, stay in school kids, but if Paris Saint- Germain is throwing you six figures to play, you might consider a beret and a baguette.) She joined the USWNT in 2013 and has been with the Portland Thorns since 2016. She might seem a little unassuming at times, but boy does her determination and skill flourish when under fire. Catch the highlights from that last game here where she captures a brace!

WHAT/WHY IS A BRACE?

It’s okay. I get that this blog isn’t for the diehard soccer enthusiast. I will save you the Google and let you know that a brace is a term used when someone scores two goals in one soccer or hockey match. It’s an old English term that fancy hunters would use when they killed a pair animals (usually a bird of some sort) on the same hunt. So Lindsey Horan scored a pair of goals or a brace—she did not shoot two pheasants. JUST TO BE CLEAR.

BACK TO THE GAME

Was it a nail biter? Well yeah, but I’ve been biting my nails since I came out of the womb. Heating a cup of coffee in the microwave is a “real nail biter for me.”

As optimistic as I am regarding most things in life, I am also rigid in the thought of “It isn’t done 'til it’s done.” But the Thorns didn’t just hang in during this game, they found their stride. They played like the team they've been working to be for over a year now. It was exciting to watch the flow match the energy and the energy match the team’s timing. Just like a good line dance—ya know? BOOT SCOOTIN'!



Thorn's keeper, AD Franch, made a handful of dynamic saves in New Jersey. pho

After that big fat nasty road win, the Thorns, as well as the rest of the NWSL, took a little breaky break for international play. While it’s nice for the team to have a break from travel and competition, it can really break the groove of a team that's learning to work together. Nonetheless some of the players on the team got a break.—not all. Three of our beloved Thorns packed their rolling duffels and headed to Sweden for a little retribution.Lindsey Horan, Allie Long and Meghan Klingenberg made the trek to Sweden to face off with those GOSH DARN SWEDES.

WHAT’S MY BEEF WITH SWEDEN?

Not the meatballs, that’s for damn sure...

It was Sweden that beat us the USWNT in the 2016 Olympics. At that time the US was the reigning Women’s World Cup champions and three-time defending Olympic gold medalist and they were eliminated from the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinals—earlier than they’ve ever been sent home before. DRAMATIC STING And to make matters worse, that doggone Swedish team is coached by former USWNT coach Pia Sundhage. IT’S A SPORTING SOAP OPERA! That Olympic loss stung with all the tenderness and lasting pain of a deep cleavage sunburn. You know what I’m talking about ladies? But last week, Boston Breaker’s Rose Lavelle brought the score to 1-0 in the second half giving the US the victory! MAMA MIA HERE WE GO AGAIN!

And while you were brunching on Sunday the Women’s national team was shutting (clap emoji) Norway (clap emoji) DOWN (LARGE CLAP EMOJI). I didn’t actually get to watch this game because, apparently, some adults (me) still cannot completely manage time zones (absent-mindedly day drinking) You can catch more details here.



RESTED AND READY TO ROCK YOUR FACE OFF

Take a long hard look at your face in the mirror, cause after Saturday night's Thorn's match, IT WILL NOT BE THERE!

The Portland Thorns return to play their ninth game of the season right here in Portland at 7 pm on Saturday at Providence Park. Thorns will once again battle Sky Blue FC. If you can't make it to the game, stop making excuses and plan ahead next time! Watch the game here.

It’s Pride Week at the park—so get that big gay support ready to roll out! Rainbow scarves! Slow motion body rolls! Drag queens on stilts! HASHTAG IT’S MY PARTY AND I’LL PRIDE IF I WANT TO!

Crank up some Diana Ross and follow me on twitter @erinjeanius

