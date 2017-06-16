Fox News Commentator: "Gay People Only Care About Pop Music and the Beach"

In a shocking turn of events, a Fox News commentator has stereotyped those in the LGBTQIA+ community, asserting they only care about two things: pop music and the beach. Commenting on a vigil held at NYC's famous Stonewall Inn for the victims of last year's Pulse nightclub massacre, conservative journalist Chadwick Moore complained that anti-gun activists ruined the event and didn't have any business being there—even though it was easy access to guns that led to one of the most horrific mass shootings in history. From Gay Times magazine:

“Most gay people aren’t political,” Moore claimed. “Most gay people, you know, they care about pop music and going to the beach. They probably don’t even know what the Second Amendment is. “So they show up to be together, to celebrate the community and to mourn together, and instead they’re just fed this anti-gun nonsense.”

Two things about that: Due to a shameful history of discrimination against them, those in the LGBTQIA+ population are FAR AND AWAY more informed and knowledgable about politics and current events than the straight conservatives who only get their news from the dog-whistlers at Fox News.

Secondly, while gay people mostly do love pop music and the beach, I think it's safe to say that straight people equally love pop music and the beach. But let's do a poll to find out! (You can decide for yourself whether that makes you gay or not.)