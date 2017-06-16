Relive the Magic of Last Month's Sound + Vision Concert with Videos of Notel and Savila

SAVILA Courtesy of the artist

Sound + Vision is the FREE monthly concert series the Mercury hosts with Banana Stand Media and Mississippi Studios, with eclectic lineups spotlighting some of the city's best up-and-coming talent. Where else can you gorge yourself with deep-fried pickle chips and find your new favorite band? Nowhere, my friends.

The May edition of Sound + Vision featured the surreal instrumentals of Notel (it was the band's first-ever live performance!) and the psychedelic cumbia of Savila. Relive the magic with Banana Stand's immersive videos, and don't miss this month's show Monday June 19 at Mississippi Studios with rising femcee Karma Rivera and Maze Koroma.