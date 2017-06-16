Aminé Drops a New Single, "Turf"

AMINÉ Nikolaus Popp

Aminé sure is having a good month. On June 5 the Portland rapper's breakthrough single "Caroline" was certified triple platinum, on Tuesday he was named a 2017 XXL Freshman, and this morning he dropped a brand-new single, "Turf," featuring R&B legend Charlie Wilson, plus an emotive live video shot in his neighborhood supermarket (presumably in Portland). In the track Aminé shows off his singing chops and powerful flow, shouting out Du's Grill on Northeast Sandy and rapping powerful verses about the changing landscape of his hometown. Looks like we've only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his blossoming career.