This Weekend's Style (And Pride!) Event

Add this cool event to your Pride festivities this weekend!!!

Gypsy Sport

West End Select Shop will host a special pop-up and party on Saturday for Gypsy Sport, a New York based gender-inclusive brand, and a benefit for Portland’s Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center. Shop from the limited edition Gypsy Sport "Pride Tour” collection, meet Gypsy Sport designer Rio Uribe, and watch Jared Chung from drag and performance group House of Flora model the various designs during the event. West End Select Shop is also holding a Socks + Undies Drive, with all *NEW* donations going directly to SMYRC. Drinks and treats will be served as well, of course.

West End Select Shop, 927 SW Oak, Saturday June 17, 6- 9 pm

