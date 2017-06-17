Today's Best Pride Events (Sat June 17)!

ETHER MARY / GETTY IMAGES

Guys, this week's Pride events are popping off, so be sure to check our Things to Do Pride calendar—the best event calendar in Portland by a long shot—so you won't miss a minute of the fun! Here's what's going down tonight (starred events mean they're super-duper special):

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Portland Pride Waterfront Festival

Get out and proud for the annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival! Shop at Waterfront Park vendors by day and hit up dance parties by night, all while supporting the city’s vibrant LGBTQ community. (See our Pride Waterfront entertainment schedule here.) Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 1020 SW Naito, Sat June 17, noon, Sun June 18, 11:30 am, $7

(Psst! Looking for main stage events at the Pride Waterfront Festival? Here ya go!)

★ Portland Trans Pride March

A march by and for the trans, gender-variant, and genderqueer communities and all those of us who love them! Step out and show your support. North Park Blocks, NW 8th & Davis, 2-4:30 pm, FREE



Lumbertwink: Portland Pride 2017

Hit the Funhouse Lounge patio for some Lumbertwink pride, featuring three DJs and a photo booth to show off your best lumberjack finery. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th, 4-10 pm, $6 in plaid, $10 without; w/ DJs Matt Consola, John Cross & DJ Don’t

★ 2017 Portland Dyke March

It’s not Pride Week without this long-running (or marching, rather) event raising visibility for, as the organizers put it, “dykes of all persuasions.” Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 1020 SW Naito, 6 pm, FREE

★ Slant: Live Queer Storytelling

SisterBritt hosts a special Pride Week installment of the beloved live queer storytelling series, featuring stories from Colin Ashante, Cicely Rogers, Nick Sahoyah, Chrishawn West, Carlos the Rollerblader, and more. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi, 7 pm, $13-15

Inferno: One Pride, Two Parties

Inferno’s Pride blowout is so big it’s spreading its celebration of love and unity across two venues (Trio Club and Whiskey Bar) with three DJs. Trio Club, 909 E Burnside, 6-10 pm, $15; Whiskey Bar, 31 NW 1st, 8 pm-2 am, $15; w/DJ Lauren, DJ Wildfire, DJ Jessica the Ripper

Portland Gay Men’s Chorus presents “The Divos”

The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus and guest Matt Alber take the stage for a special Pride Week concert where they’ll pay tribute to some of the world’s most legendary male artists including Simon and Garfunkel, Michael Jackson, Nat King Cole, Elton John, Bruno Mars, and more. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 7 pm, $20-52

★ Peaches Christ’s 9 to 5 Inches

A drag stage show parody of the classic 1980 flick 9 to 5 (which starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton) as performed by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Pandora Boxx and BenDeLaCreme, along with San Francisco drag legends Heklina and Peaches Christ. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie, 7 pm, $30-60, all ages

★ Portland Thorns Pride Night Benefit

It’s the first ever Portland Thorns Pride Night, which supports the Q Center and Pride NW, and you can purchase a special ticket to benefit these organizations and sit with other LGBTQ supporters in Section 209. For an extra few bucks, you get a special Pride flag T-shirt! Providence Park, 1844 SW Morrison, 7 pm, $14 gen, $20 reserved seating with T-shirt at tinyurl.com/thornspridenight

Club Destiny

A one-night, all-night Pride party featuring the Portland debut of NY-based Bearcat. The North Warehouse, 723 N Tillamook, 8 pm, $10-15; w/Bearcat, Maarquii, Casual Aztec, Fantasy Thrilla, Perfect Health, Hold My Hand, Troubled Youth

★ Blowpony’s Queer Mutiny Fest NW

Tonight’s 10th annual celebration features headlining performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Miss Peppermint and Laila McQueen, as well as Portland’s own Draven. DJs Airick X, Just Dave, Matt Consola, and G-Luv will keep you moving throughout the night with help from go-go dancers Heatherette, Charley Sharp, Brndn, Foxy, Nikki L, and Johnny Cakes. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside, 9 pm, $19

★ Gaylabration: Make America Gay Again

For those who love to put the “pride” in party, you won’t want to miss Gaylabration—the biggest gay dance night of Pride Week. DJs Joe Gauthreaux and David Sylvester will be working the turntables and the crowd for what will undoubtedly be a huge and immensely hot mess of a blowout. TAO Event Center, 631 NE Grand, 9 pm, $15-79; w/DJ Joe Gauthreaux, David Sylvester

Pants Off Dance Off: Neon Pride

Leave your pants behind and celebrate Pride in the bare with an evening of music, cocktail specials, body painting, and blacklight dancing to some sexy tunes selected by DJ Aurora. Crush, 1400 SE Morrison, 9 pm, $7

Queens of the ’90s!

A throwback-themed Pride party, celebrating the best divas of a very loud decade, with performances from Ivanaha Fusionn, Sheniqua Volt, Diaan Fire, Old Witch, and Cookie Couture. Paris Theater, 6 SW 3rd, 9 pm, $6

★ Slay: Pride Edition

Slay is one of the best LGBT hip-hop dance nights, and this Pride edition will definitely bring the heat with DJs Automaton and Ronin Roc on the turntables. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison, 9 pm, $5 with Fast Pass, $10 door

★ Lez Do It: Pride Edition

Live music, DJs, and more get-down fun at this annual Pride event. Killingsworth Dynasty, 832 N Killingsworth, 9 pm, $5



★ R U Gay?

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Chi Chi DeVayne (Season 8) and Miss Kennedy Davenport (Season 7) make their way down to the Star Theater to headline one of Pride Week’s premier parties. The event also features performances by Ursula Major, Alexis Campbell Star, Anastasia Euthanasia, Rakeem, Mack Stashio, Valerie DeVille, Daphne Fauna, and Miss Inanna. DJ’d and hosted by Buckmaster. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th, 9:30 pm, $25-40

★ Jump Jack Sound Machine: PRIDE

The always-fun monthly queer dance night Jump Jack Sound Machine jumps off Pride with eargasms from Ambrosia Salad, Nasty Tasha, and Chanti Darling, along with special guests Amoania, Hydrangea Strangea, Shitney Houston, and more! Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi, 10 pm, $10