Today's Best Pride Events and Pride Parade Route (Sun June 18)!

Guys, this week's Pride events are popping off and almost over, so be sure to check our Things to Do Pride calendar—the best event calendar in Portland by a long shot—so you won't miss a minute of the fun! Here's what's going down today (starred events mean they're super-duper special):

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

No Sleep: A Disco Brunch DJ

Mississippi Studios and Jump Jack Sound Machine throw a Pride “morning after” disco brunch to help you rally from all of Saturday night’s festivities. Join Nasty Tasha, Chanti Darling, SAPPHO, Chelsea Starr, and Cream Sheree as they pump disco cuts across the Bar Bar patio while you get your day started out right with food, drinks, and plenty of good vibes. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi, 11 am, 21+, free

★ Portland Pride Parade

The big kahuna of our city’s pride parades that welcomes everyone from the LGBTQ communities and their allies. (Psst! Wave “heyyyyy” at the Mercury crew when we pass by!) North Park Blocks, NW 8th & Davis, 11 am-1 pm, FREE

★ Trixie Mattel: Ages 3 & Up

The Los Angeles-based drag queen, actor, and singer known for appearing on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race brings his stand-up comedy show “Ages 3 & Up” to Star Theater for a pair of Pride Week matinee performances. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th, 2 & 4:30 pm, $25-50

Big Gay Boat Ride V: Love Boat Edition

The very fun Big Gay Boat Ride returns with another cruise down the Willamette, with host Poison Waters, Cynthia Lee Fontaine (from RuPaul’s Drag Race), and special guests. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Docks at Salmon St. Fountain, 2:30 pm, $40-60 at merctickets.com

Bridge Club

A Pride Week wrap-up party co-headlined by Detroit’s “First Lady of Wax” DJ Minx, and LA’s Chris Cruise. The North Warehouse, 723 N Tillamook, 3 pm, $10-12; w/DJ Minx, Chris Cruse, Hold My Hand, Troubled Youth, Casual Aztec, Pocket Rock-It, Orographic

So You Think You Can Drag

A Pride afterparty that doubles as a drag competition featuring Hey Qween, DJ Big Dipper, Sissy Spastik, Sabel Scities, Ivanaha Fusionn, and special surprise guests. Hosted by Lulu Luscious! Paris Theatre, 6 SW 3rd, 8 pm, $14

Looking for main stage events at the Pride Waterfront Festival? Here ya go!