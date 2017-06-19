Good Morning, News: Portland Pride, Slants' Supreme Court Win, and Beyoncè's Twins?

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Now you've come along and brightened up my world. In my heart I feel it, I'm that special kinda girl. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Doug Brown

Yesterday was Portland's version of the LGBTQI+ Pride Parade, and it was great! The Mercury marched and it was so fun. (We had dope-ass bubble machines.) Let's do it again next year!

Portland band the Slants have won their Supreme Court case that will allow them to trademark their name... but what will the ruling mean for actual racist names like the Washington Redskins?

Federal prosecutors will not file charges against former Gov. John Kitzhaber and first lady Cylvia Hayes, but she is apologizing for all the fuss anyway.

In a frustrating game (to say the least) our beloved Thorns lost to Sky Blue by 3-1. Our Erin O'Regan has the emotional report.

Last night a van in London plowed into a group of pedestrians outside a mosque. Authorities are investigating it as an act of terrorism.

Meanwhile an armed suspect in a car intentionally rams a police van on Champs-Elysees in central Paris.

A Muslim teenager Nabra Hassanen, was assaulted and killed leaving a mosque in Virginia yesterday. Police have charged the suspected assailant with murder.

Umm... Trump needs to call his best buddy Putin, because Russia is threatening to target our jet fighters over Syrian air space.

Trump's lawyer and Kelly Conway are insisting that the president didn't claim he was under investigation, even though he clearly claimed he was under investigation.

If it makes you feel any better, Megyn Kelly came down HARD on Infowars/conspiracy theorist/dum-dum Alex Jones in her NBC interview.

The Supremes are also taking up a gerrymandering case that could have far reaching effects on the way Republicans try to cheat voters.

Seattle police have shot and killed a Black mother who they say confronted them with a knife.

Did Beyoncé have her twins? She hasn't yet confirmed, but the internet thinks so, and THEY... ARE... LIT!

Now let's look at the WEATHER: Nice and warm today with a high of 88, and a great week ahead.

And finally, if you enjoyed a homophobic preacher being drowned out at yesterday's Portland Pride parade (nice work team!) you will also enjoy this college student expertly trolling another homophobic preacher on his campus! (Ignore the headline on the YouTube video, the poster does not comprehend sarcasm.)

