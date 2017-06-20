Good Morning, News: Homelessness Is Up, Outer Division Is Still Terrible, and Bears Are Conniving Terrors

Homelessness is on the rise in Portland. The first data from the every-other-year homeless count in Multnomah County suggests that homelessness has increased by 10 percent in the last two years , though that's a very incomplete picture of the actual issue. Some good news? Fewer people are unsheltered.

George Devendorf, director of social services provider Transition Projects, called the rise in homelessness "one of Portland's worst-kept secrets" in a piece for the Oregonian.

LET'S GET THIS HIGH UP: Senate Republicans are still working on a secret bill to repeal Obamacare that pretty no one's seen—least of all the Congressional Budget Office, which would analyze the thing—and might vote on it next week without a single hearing.

That health care bill, by the way, is just one more way the public's business is becoming far more secretive in DC under Donald Trump.

"Why couldn’t they have Tased her?" is the question family of a Black, 30-year-old Seattle woman is asking after she was gunned down by two officers over the weekend, apparently after displaying a knife during what might have been a mental health crisis. If you recall, it's the same question being asked by acquaintances of Terrell Johnson, a 24-year-old Portlander killed in similar circumstances in May.

A Multnomah County judge violated no rules when she let an undocumented citizen out a side door of her courtroom to elude ICE agents, a new review has found.

Bear Terror: A teenaged runner in Alaska texts family that he's being chased by a bear, and is soon found dead.

It happened again. Police say a woman was struck by a car on outer Division early this morning. After an awful spate of traffic violence on the road last year, city officials declared an emergency and lowered the speed limit. Transportation Commissioner Dan Saltzman told the Mercury earlier this year he'd consider a road diet, which worked on another part of the road.

Will the state legislature actually pass higher taxes on corporations before this legislative session ends? A recent hearing on a slate of proposals didn't offer much hope.

Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old American student who was released last week from a North Korean prison, died on Monday. He'd been in a coma for roughly the last year, after a mysterious injury while in custody.

Oregon OSHA slaps a whopping $190,000 fine on a Minnesota-based contractor that put workers who were painting the Ross Island Bridge in serious jeopardy.

The US shot down a Syrian fighter jet, and now Russia is once again threatening to pull the plug on what scant cooperation our two nations have in the ongoing Syrian civil war.

There's a Congressional special election in Georgia today, and everyone expects it to come down to the wire.

MOST IMPORTANT NEWS: Summer's here.