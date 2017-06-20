The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

One can find love in the strangest of places... and yes, that includes the Taco Bell drive-thru. Consider the case of this I, Anonymous titled, "I Love You, Taco Bell Boy."

Your calm voice over the speaker, your diamond inner wrist tattoo as your arm gently served the car ahead, your huge sparkly eyes looking at me in the front passenger seat. I was a redhead wearing a flower crown. What really got me was the extra chalupa with guacamole. I hope that means you were as starstruck as I.

