Check Out the Guy Running Against Paul Ryan

Randy Bryce is running against @SpeakerRyan in 2018. He was genetically engineered from Bruce Springsteen songs. pic.twitter.com/XD9bOEeOkl — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) June 20, 2017

That's some good political advertising right there.

The last time a Speaker of the House lost their reelection bid? Washington State's own Tom Foley, way back in 1995. The time before that? Galusha Aaron Grow in 1862. Let's do it again in 2018.