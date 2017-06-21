Win Tickets to See La Luz at Mississippi Studios Wednesday, July 5!

LA LUZ Wednesday 7/5 Mississippi Studios Andrew Imanaka

Seattle doesn't have much in the way of waves, but the city produced one of surf rock's all-time greatest bands: La Luz, the beloved quartet known for their twangy guitar riffs and doo-wop harmonies. They released their debut LP It's Alive in 2013, and shortly thereafter were in a near-fatal van accident that heavily influenced 2015's haunting Weirdo Shrine, which was produced by garage mastermind Ty Segall. They've since moved to Los Angeles, but fear not—La Luz returns to Portland Wednesday, July 5 to play Mississippi Studios with local psychedelic cumbia band Savila. And great news! The Mercury is giving away one pair of tickets.