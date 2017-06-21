Good Morning, News: Montavilla Steps Up for Homeless, the Attorney General's New Attorney, and Calm Down About Georgia Already

Here's a switch: The Montavilla Neighborhood Association is asking the city to STOP doing homeless sweeps in their area, saying they are a waste of time, money, and violate the rights of the campers.

An ex-official for the Oregon Department of Energy has admitted that he took nearly $300,000 in bribes.

Georgia's Karen Handel wins her district's special election against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and of course the Democrats, Republicans, and media are overreacting BIG TIME. Republicans in these districts are not suddenly going to say, "Oh dear, I've been wrong this entire time! I better switch party affiliation quick!" Everybody calm down, grit your teeth, and realize we didn't get into this mess overnight, and it'll take much longer to get out of it. /END RANT

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has hired his own attorney. No word yet on who will be the Attorney General's attorney's attorney. You know when you type a word like "attorney" enough times, it doesn't even look like a word anymore. Attorney. Attorney. Attorney.

Even though it was known that incoming national security adviser Mike Flynn was susceptible to Russian blackmail, new CIA director Mike Pompeo continued to pump him with secrets.

The CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick, has stepped down from his position after the company's shareholders staged a revolt.

Dashcam video of a police officer shooting Black motorist Philando Castile to death has been released, adding more furor about the decision to acquit the officer of all charges.

The directors of the Star Wars Han Solo movie have left the film due to... you guessed it... "creative differences."

Now let's look outside, in the sky, at the WEATHER: The sky tells us it's going to be a nice, sunny day with a comfortable high of 77. But a HOT weekend lies ahead!

