Top Chef Buds Mei Lin and Doug Adams Will Make You Dinner Sunday

Courtesy Doug and Mei

Portland Chef Doug Adams is between gigs: he's finished up his legendary time at Imperial, and is in the process of opening his own restaurant downtown, Bullard.

In the meantime, Adams has been popping up all over town lately, pulling grill duty at Bit House Saloon, cooking up vittles at his friend William Oben's Park Avenue Fine Wines, and planning to man the coals at a Tournant oyster social.

But hot damn if I'm not stoked to see him cooking a spontaneous Sunday Supper with fellow Top Chef Season 12 contestant (and winner) Mei Lin. The two are serving up a six course meal this Sunday at 7 pm at the former Hamlet space in the Pearl (232 NW 12th).

Tix are $125 and include a boatload of rosè. They are available here and are sure to go fast, so if you've got the means, I highly recommend picking one up.

Peep the menu and get ready to eat:

