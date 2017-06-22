Good Morning, News: Portland's 1967 Race Riot, Inmate Healthcare Costs, and More Potential Mosquitos

Good morning, Portland. No time for small talk, let's get into these links.

Portland police chase a Black protester during the 1967 Irving Park riot. OREGON HISTORICAL SOCIETY NO. BB005805

First up is this week's feature, out in print as of yesterday, about the 1967 race riots in Portland. Santi Elijah Holley is a good writer:



Tensions had been building for weeks. Portland Police, emboldened by the newly established Intelligence Division, had become a regular presence in North/Northeast’s Albina neighborhood, monitoring civil rights activity and “agitators.” Police relations with Portland’s African American community had never been positive, but in the summer of 1967, two years after the devastating Watts Riots, distrust between the police and the Black community ratcheted to new heights. In the opinion of many local residents, in particular young Blacks, Albina had come to resemble a police state. “Where else but in Albina do cops hang around the streets and parks all day like plantation overseers?” commented one young man to an Oregonian reporter. “Just their presence antagonizes us. We feel like we’re being watched all the time.”

Also out in print yesterday, our story on the interconnectedness of the criminal justice and healthcare systems: "And in Multnomah County, taxpayers are now on the hook for nearly $1 million more than budgeted this year to pay for jail inmates’ trips to the hospital for care beyond what the in-house staff can provide."

Multnomah County released its tally of the homeless population this week: "Yes, the homeless population is larger. After tens of millions of public dollars spent, data analyses pointing toward how to spend it, and record numbers of homeless residents being placed into housing, the latest point-in-time count suggests the city’s homeless population has grown by about 10 percent in the last two years—from 3,801 in 2015 to 4,177 as of February 22."

"Newly released documents make clear just how uncomfortable FBI and U.S. Justice Department officials were in 2015 when Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum tried to participate in a joint investigation of former Gov. John Kitzhaber," the Oregonian reported yesterday evening. "Correspondence between leaders at the agencies, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive Wednesday in response to a records request originally submitted in 2015, shows federal officials worried about Rosenblum's conflicts of interest, given her duty to represent Kitzhaber's office and other state officials under investigation."

Four people are accused of murdering a Gresham man to rob him of his weed.

"The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office has taken the unusual step of deciding to no longer bring criminal cases before Circuit Judge Judith Matarazzo after determining she isn't 'fair and impartial,'" the Oregonian reported. "The office asked the court’s presiding judge to reassign a felony sex abuse case that was headed for trial this week in Matarazzo’s courtroom to another judge."

A Black-owned barbershop on Killingsworth, Studio Six Nine Hair Design, is closing and its owner blames gentrification, the Portland Tribune reports.

There may be more mosquitos here this year, KATU says: "Ahead of what are supposed to be perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes, Multnomah County Vector Control specialists have been going troubled areas, trapping mosquito larvae, and treating them before they begin to develop. This year's late spring storms helped with the flood water mosquito population."

Some more Portland businesses were broken into last night. The cops arrested two people.

Per the AP: "Some folks in Oregon might not want to ask, when served an elk burger or a venison steak, where the meat came from. Under a roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat to eat."

It's going to be hot as hell this weekend, and the Timbers moved the game against the Seattle Sounders to the evening to deal with it.

