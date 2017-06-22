The Internet is Having a Lot of Fun with the New Ken Dolls

As you may have heard Mattel has rolled out a new series of Ken dolls (Barbie's side piece) to appeal to a new generation of kids. From NPR:

On Tuesday, the company rolled out 15 new Ken dolls with three body types: "slim, broad and original." They have seven skin tones, nine hairstyles — including cornrows and "man buns" — and an array of sartorial styles from business casual to athletic-chic. "We are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation," Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager, Barbie, said in a press release. McKnight says the new Ken, "allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie's world."

And oh dear god, the internet is having some fun with that. BEHOLD.

ManBun Ken looks like normal Ken's brother except he only eats local organic, non-GMO, gluten free produce & is $50,000 in student loan debt pic.twitter.com/Si9TT1moZj

— Mike Walton (@mjwalton01) June 22, 2017

Black Mormon Ken likes going door to door spreading the word of Jesus Christ. But everyone wants to touch his hair. Utah wasn't a good idea. pic.twitter.com/DftfNy0Efd

— Michelle Bhasin (@michellebhasin) June 22, 2017

Man-bun Ken live streamed the entire Women's March on Facebook so everyone would know he was there pic.twitter.com/GraWlzwjc6

— Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) June 22, 2017

this ken doll wants to know why there's no white history month pic.twitter.com/LISGhbv6qZ

— the blowout (@theblowout) June 20, 2017

Does the new man bun Ken doll also come with a tiny vape? pic.twitter.com/OoBf1mDRTA

— Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) June 20, 2017

Not comfortable w/the roleplaying these Ken dolls bring to our classroom. Top middle mansplains Wonder Woman. Top right sends unwanted nudes pic.twitter.com/yrRk1ZMCnV

— Los Feliz Daycare (@LosFelizDaycare) June 21, 2017

Ironic Glasses Ken didn't vote in the special election last week to "send a message to the establishment" and because he was tired. pic.twitter.com/4PHLsCuAH1

— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 22, 2017

I just noticed that man bun Ken is wearing jorts and now I'm spiraling pic.twitter.com/ccdU3dhFrS

— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 22, 2017

Man-bun Ken just claimed he thought of Occupy Wall Street while sitting at the local Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/PU04Gxcpnn

— Christian Cowart (@ChristianCowart) June 22, 2017

The new "Man Bun" Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie's car that he's driving until he "gets back on his feet again." pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc

— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

The Ken doll with the man bun comes with a bottle of wine from Trader Joe's that it won't shut up about.

— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 20, 2017