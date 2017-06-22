The Nib's New Animated Series is 🔥

The Nib

The first episode of The Nib's new animated series is online today, and it's a perfectly TOO REAL political cartoon. It's produced by Matt Bors, the Portland-based founder of the The Nib whose analog comics appear weekly in the Mercury (check the front of the paper under our letters to the editor section), and the story for this animated episode was edited by our former news writer and forever-friend of the paper Sarah Mirk! 👏 👏 👏 to everyone involved!