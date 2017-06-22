Portland's First-Ever Mountain Bike Park Opens This Weekend

Single-track trail at the brand new Gateway Green.

Remember how for our summer guide this year, we previewed the brand new mountain bike park taking shape out at the convergence of interstates 84 and 205?

Well, summer arrived yesterday, and the park opens this weekend. If you're into mountain biking, you're keenly aware of Gateway Green's opening day on Saturday. If you're not, check it out anyway. The Gathering at Gateway Green will have free bike rentals and safety courses for the uninitiated, a beer garden, puppet shows, and tons more (like sunblock, hopefully—it's supposed to be in the 90s).

More than a decade in the making, this park is a big deal in a city that's had fits about expanding access for mountain bikes in the past. Gateway Green features miles of single-track trails, a pump track, a skills course, and a set of dirt jumps.

Here's a rundown from River City Bicycles: