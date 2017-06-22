NBA Draft Night: Take a Look at the Two New Blazers

The Trailblazers added two new big men to their roster via the NBA draft: 7 foot center Zach Collins of Gonzaga and 6 foot 9 bruiser Cleb Swanigan from Purdue. Here they are:

Zach Collins (in white) Getty Images

Caleb Swanigan Getty Images

The Blazers had an ample 3 picks in the first round this year, but the highest was #15 (the others were #20 and #26). Eager for a shot a the higher talent in the early picks, The Blazers bartered with the Sacramento and traded the #15 and #20 picks for their #10. With that the Blazers snagged Zach Collins, a guy many viewed as the best true center in this year's draft. Here's what Collins looked like on draft night- snappy!

Courtesy Trail Blazers - Bruce Ely

Caleb Swanigan was chosen with the remaining #26 pick. Although he's only 6' 9" (considered small for an NBA power forward) he does have an impressive 7' 3" wingspan and is known for his strong play under the hoop. Most descriptions of him include the word "bruiser". Behold:

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of these two guys, both with badly needed size and muscle for the Blazer's frontcourt, means two players on the current roster will need to be cut. Most are eyeing Tim Quarterman and Pat Connoughton, but they will have the summer league in which to make their case. Welcome to Portland, dudes!