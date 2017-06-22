The Trailblazers added two new big men to their roster via the NBA draft: 7 foot center Zach Collins of Gonzaga and 6 foot 9 bruiser Cleb Swanigan from Purdue. Here they are:
The Blazers had an ample 3 picks in the first round this year, but the highest was #15 (the others were #20 and #26). Eager for a shot a the higher talent in the early picks, The Blazers bartered with the Sacramento and traded the #15 and #20 picks for their #10. With that the Blazers snagged Zach Collins, a guy many viewed as the best true center in this year's draft. Here's what Collins looked like on draft night- snappy!
Caleb Swanigan was chosen with the remaining #26 pick. Although he's only 6' 9" (considered small for an NBA power forward) he does have an impressive 7' 3" wingspan and is known for his strong play under the hoop. Most descriptions of him include the word "bruiser". Behold:
The addition of these two guys, both with badly needed size and muscle for the Blazer's frontcourt, means two players on the current roster will need to be cut. Most are eyeing Tim Quarterman and Pat Connoughton, but they will have the summer league in which to make their case. Welcome to Portland, dudes!