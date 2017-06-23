The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Are you the type of person that ruins a relationship the moment you are lucky enough to get one? JOIN THE CLUB! But if you'd like to break this vicious cycle, check out this sage advice from the I, Anonymous Blog titled, "Commitment Pro Tips."

Don't leave a cute flirty pic of you and your last gf on the fridge for the first four months of your new relationship. When your new girlfriend moves in, maybe clean your ex's pile of dirty lacy undies from under the bed. Check to see if your sex toys smell like her. Have fun calling her up when you're single again.

