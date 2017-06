Barack Obama on Trumpcare: "This Bill Will Do You Harm"

President Barack Obama has weighed in on the Senate's anti-woman, anti-elderly, anti-decency, anti-life bill. Steffi Loos / Getty

Nobody sums up the Senate's version of Trumpcare better than Barry O: "Simply put, if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family—this bill will do you harm."

If you've already called your Senators, added your own personal amendment so Senators can more easily slow down the AHCA during vote-a-rama, and planned to picket where picketing makes sense, reward yourself by reading Obama's full statement on the bill that aims to destroy his greatest legislative achievement: