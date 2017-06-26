Good Morning, News: Heat Wave Passes, Supremes Okay Part of Travel Ban, and Trump Wants an APOLOGY? HA! Yeah, Right.

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Sittin' back with this mic in my hand, spittin' hot shit tryin' to see grand. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Geez, that was HOT! But the heatwave has ended (at least for now) and temps will return to the mid-70s all week.

A Portland woman smashes a Mercedes car window to save a dog trapped in the hot car, and that was legally just fine.

A woman was stabbed repeatedly earlier this morning in SE Portland, and is expected to survive. The suspect is still at large.

Today in the fucking funniest thing you will read all day, Trump is asking for an APOLOGY for the investigation of his possible collusion with the Russians. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAA! RIGHT.

Unsurprisingly, the GOP's terrible and dangerous healthcare plan is losing support in the Senate... and just as unsurprisingly, Mitch McConnell is cutting deals left and right to push it through.

Also the plan's CBO score is due this week, and experts say that if passed, it will leave anywhere from 15 to 22 million people uninsured.

The Supreme Court has agreed to let certain parts of Trump's racist travel ban go into effect while they consider the constitutionality (or rather un-constitutionality) of the rest.

Meanwhile the Supremes will hear an appeal from a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

More news from the Supremes: They will also take up a gerrymandering case... which could mean trouble for Republicans who redraw districts in order to win elections.

The day before the election, Jared Kushner's real estate company was given a big loan from Duetsche Bank—who was under investigation for an alleged Russian money-laundering scheme. HMMMMMM.

The mother of Philando Castile—the St. Anthony, Minnesota Black man shot by a police officer who was recently acquitted—has received a $3 million settlement from the city.

Harry Potter turns 20 today ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/0iYYMYTZQF

— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) June 26, 2017

The wildly loathed Martin Shkreli—who drove up prices on AIDS drugs—is finally going to trial today, this time on charges of fraud.

Let's check in on this (thankfully) cooler WEATHER: Partly cloudy today and a much more reasonable high of 78.

And finally, this crowd catches a teenager who fell from an amusement park ride. Remember that: WE CAN CATCH EACH OTHER, GUYS.

