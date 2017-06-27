Good Morning, News: Republicans Scheme to Hurt Millions and War With Syria May Be Imminent, But First Catch This Cat Thief!

Yertle doesn't have the votes. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to the new CBO report that dropped yesterday, the Senate's version of Obamacare repeal would leave 22 million people without health insurance by 2026—and nearly 15 million next year, compared to current law. Senate Republicans had been planning on holding a vote as early as this week, but right now they don't have enough support to move the thing.

And Syria: Last night, the White House issued a statement that looks very much like it's preparing for military action. According to the release, intelligence reveals the Syrian government might be readying a chemical weapons attack on its citizens in the ongoing civil war. Interesting that the White House's announcement took officials at the State and Defense departments completely by surprise.

ICYMI: The University of Washington dropped a study that suggests Seattle's $15 minimum wage is costing jobs. Remember: the University of California, Berkeley, recently concluded the opposite.

WHO STEALS A CAT?! This still-unidentified woman in Newberg, whose bizarre criminality is now running in loops on computer monitors the world over. Return Sevi, you monster.

The Feds are headed out to the Rainbow Gathering in Grant County! For exactly the reasons you think: busting hippies.

It was too hot last weekend, but the grand opening of Gateway Green, the city's first-ever mountain bike park, was pretty great nonetheless.

You don't need McDonald's delivered to your door, but it's 2017 and everything is awful, so you can have McDonald's delivered to your door.

Oof: Woman charged with preventing theft at the Gateway Fred Meyer store now accused of stealing a bunch of money instead.

Speaking of Fred Meyer, I bought a cooler there like five years ago. It's still in great shape. It didn't include a blender and speaker and phone charger because it's a cooler, and anyone who orders a cooler with those accoutrements should plan on disappointment.

