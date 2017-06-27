The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

I get it. We all need to make some cold hard cash to get by. That's why I spend the nicest, most beautiful days of summer cloistered in a soulless downtown office. An office where, almost every day, you stand outside playing your bagpipes endlessly, and I have no choice but to listen. I don't love being stuck here, but being stuck listening to your droning air sack segue between Scottish folk tunes and the Star Wars theme makes it about 1000x worse. Is your financial plan just to play until someone pays you to go away? If so, it is working. You can have my fifty bucks. Just please, stand somewhere else today.

Here's a question to you posed by someone on the I, Anonymous Blog: "Have You Ever Considered NOT Bagpiping?"

