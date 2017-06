Dog Rescuers Beware! The Dog You're Saving From a Hot Car Could Be a Cardboard Cut-Out

PK-Photos / Getty

As you may have read recently, a Portland woman smashed the window of a Mercedes to rescue a dog who was trapped in the hot car. Not only was she within her legal right to do so, the owners of the car thanked her. This story turned out great. However, the following somewhat similar story, that took place in Arizona about a year ago and reported on Reddit, did not turn out so great.

Hat tips to Portland Redditor 93TILL503.

I think we owe it to the public to have a poll about this one.