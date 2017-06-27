Elizabeth Warren Says It's Time for a Single Payer Healthcare System

Elizabeth Warren Astrid Riecken / Getty Images

While Republicans keep on struggling to repeal Obamacare, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has decided it's time to move beyond the stale fight over our current system and get a newer, better system: single payer.

If you haven't been tracking Warren's statements closely, you might be surprised to learn that she's never said this before.

Warren’s comments represent a shift to her position on the U.S. health care system. In March, she said her support for switching to single-payer ― in which the government handles coverage of health care costs, rather than insurance companies ― would depend on whether Democrats could find Republican lawmakers willing to help fix the Affordable Care Act passed under Obama.

Obviously, that's not happening. So it appears that Warren is moving on, as many in the Democratic base have already done. Warren-Franken 2020?