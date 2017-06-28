Good Morning, News: Secret GOP Heathcare Plan Bombs, and Trump's Personal "Fake News"

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! I need it cause you know that I'm a fiend, gettin' freaky in my Bentley limousine. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

One of Commissioner Dan Saltzman's top aides is departing, which is making tongues wag in city hall.

An FBI agent has been indicted for alleged false claims in the shooting death of Malheur refuge militant Robert "LaVoy" Finicum.

Like rats fleeing a sinking ship, certain Republicans refused to back Mitch McConnell's secret (and terrible) GOP healthcare bill, and a vote has been delayed until after the holiday.

And thanks to his sneaky creepiness, Senate Majority Leader McConnell has taken a serious reputation hit.

More drip, drip, drips from the Trump/Russia investigation: Former campaign manager Paul Manafort has "retroactively filed" as a foreign agent for the work he did in Ukraine.

A Time magazine cover featuring Trump hangs in five of his golf clubs... only problem is, it's a fake.

Oh, and speaking of "fake," Trump has gone on the attack again against the New York Times, calling their stories "A Fake News Joke!"



Thankfully, a White House reporter had the guts to call out Trump mouthpiece Sarah Huckabee Sanders for beating the inflammatory "fake news" drum.

A police officer in Atlanta has been placed on leave after a video emerges of him punching a suspect in the back of the head while other cops look on.

Now let's look up at the WEATHER: A cloudy morning will make way for sunny skies and a high of 78.

And finally, here's the video of that brave White House reporter who has had enough of Trump's "fake news'" horseshit. Nice work, sir.

