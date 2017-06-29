This Week's Style Events

WM Goods

WM Goods will open up their shop for a very special event tonight with Alison Wu of Wu Haus that will include a beautiful food spread, Tea Bar infused cocktails, Soma Kombucha, and more. The event will serve as a benefit for the Ronald McDonald House, which provides living accommodations and meals for families with seriously ill children that are in local hospitals. Bonus, the shop will offer 15% off all full priced WM Goods items during the event. Tickets are available here.

WM Goods, 1136 SW Alder, Thurs June 29, 6- 9 pm, $25- $30

Sundry

Mercantile will host Stars & Stripes and Sundry Trunk Show, a five-day long event celebrating Independence Day and featuring the California based Sundry clothing line. Made in America, the brand is casual apparel with a coastal feel and French influences. There will also be a raffle where customers can choose a piece from the current collection, and a Sundry brand representative will be on hand to talk about the line.

Mercantile, 729 SW Alder, Thurs June 29- Mon July 3, Store Hours Mon- Sat 10 am- 6 pm, Sun 12- 5 pm

A sneak peak of what's on sale- Original Price: $225 vs. Sample Sale Price: $35 Steven Alan Optical

Steven Alan Optical is hosting another crazy sample sale this weekend where customers will receive up to 75% off of glasses and sunglasses for men and women. If you're like me and don't like to spend lots of money on shades because you either break them or lose them, but still want to sport some legit frames, this is a good sale to hit.

Steven Alan Optical, 1029 SW Stark, Fri June 30- Sun July 2, Fri- Sat 11 am- 7 pm, Sun 11 am- 6 pm

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here. Got a fashion event? Drop us a line here.