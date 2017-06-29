Piers Morgan is quite the turd, wouldn't you say? For example, here's a tweet he wrote about the Women's March.
Imagine if there were a load of men-only marches today?
The feminists would go crackers.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017
So yeah, it's little wonder he's #25 on the list of the "100 Worst People on Twitter." But here's a sweet little vid of comeuppance. While shooting off his mouth once again about how terrible other people are on social media, his Good Morning, Britain cohost delivers the sweetest of burns. His reaction is priceless, and no, we won't be providing any salve for that.
This moment was just too beautiful for words, @susannareid100... 😂😂😂@piersmorgan @CharlotteHawkns pic.twitter.com/hK2n88nBS4
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 28, 2017