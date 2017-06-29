This New NRA Ad Is Not At All Unhinged and Is So Totally Not an Incitement to Violence

Their media, their schools, their movie stars, their ex-president, their singers, comedy shows, and award shows are all inciting violence. Only the police and the "clenched fist" (not the trigger finger?) of NRA members can stop "them" from destroying "our" country.

Business Insider:

A National Rifle Association ad that has gained traction on social media this month urges Americans to join "freedom's safest place" as protesters and members of the "resistance" movement who oppose Donald Trump's presidency "smash windows, burn cars," and "terrorize the law-abiding." The one-minute ad features footage of protesters and marches overlayed with commentary by the conservative media personality and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.... The ad prompted backlash from some progressives, who called it "an open call to violence" and "barely a whisper shy of a call for full civil war." The conservative columnist Anne Applebaum also denounced the ad, saying it called on Americans "to arm themselves to fight liberals. Violence is coming."

Killing ten of thousands of Americans by stripping them of health care isn't good enough for the NRA. They want a shooting war.