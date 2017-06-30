Burger enthusiasts, assemble! On August 7-12, the city of Portland will once again become the burger capital of the world during Portland Mercury's Burger Week—presented by New Seasons Market!
More than 40 restaurants and bars do their best to one-up each other in this ultimate specialty burger showdown. Your challenge, Portland—if you should choose to accept it—is to eat as many of these $5 burgers as humanly possible over the course of six days.
Tackle the ultimate burger gauntlet August 7-12 at these locations:
Alameda Brewing Co.
Alberta Street Pub
Bar Bar
Bar Maven
Boise Fry Company
BRIX Tavern
Delicious Donuts
Double Barrel Tavern
Doug Fir Lounge
Elephant's Delicatessen
Fifth Quadrant
Foster Burger
Holsteins
HOME, a bar
Iconic Lounge
Kells Brewery
Las Primas
Lay Low Tavern
Lightning Will Bar & Grill
Lompoc Tavern
Loyal Legion
Mad Sons Pub
Migration Brewing
Next Level Burger
Nick's Famous Coney Island
Noraneko
Oaks Bottom Public House
Parasol
Rock and Roll Chili Pit
Rocky’s Sports and Spirits
Slowburger
Spirit of 77
Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar
Sunny's Diner
Triple Nickel Pub
Tryst
Vagabond Restaurant
White Owl Social Club
Ya Hala
Zoiglhaus Brewing Company
Stay tuned for photos and descriptions of all the burgers, coming soon. In the meantime, RSVP on the Burger Week 2017 Facebook page to see what everyone is saying about Burger Week!
Thanks to our partner sponsors Jim Beam and Pabst Blue Ribbon for helping make this event a success.