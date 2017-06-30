Good Morning, News: A Meltdown in Salem, Bullseye's (Finally) Clean, and Troutdale Now Belongs to Bats

It's almost July (dear god), which means the Oregon Legislature is in full shit-show mode. After lawmakers were unable to pass serious tax reforms, they instead passed a new health care "provider tax" aimed at shoring up the state's growing Medicaid bills. Republican Julie Parrish plans to refer that to the November 2018 ballot. Democrats are saying that's too late, and trying to arrange a special election in January instead. There are accusations of dirty dealing and unhinged press releases flying back and forth. It's glorious.

Meanwhile, the legislature has also recently weakened a bill aimed at forcing oil trains to operate safely, taken steps toward helping low-wage workers plan for their work schedules, slashed a enormous transportation funding proposal by half, failed to fund a clean air initiative supported by Gov. Kate Brown.

Speaking of that clean air initiative, it was sparked after revelations the Bullseye Glass was spewing carcinogens into the air in Southeast Portland. That's no longer the case. The company's been given the all clear from regulators, after installing emissions control devices.

Road rage is never a good look, particularly when you're a white dude using racial slurs and flashing a gun at a Hispanic couple.

It's supposed to be a bad summer mosquitoes, but that's not enough for the people of Troutdale, who also want their burg INFESTED WITH BATS.

AGH. So many people are still talking about that Trump tweet insulting CNN host Mika Brzezinski. It's got top billing right now on the NYT's site, in a story that suggests this will somehow meaningfully hurt Trump (it won't).

Brzezinski and co-host/lover Joe Scarbrough also penned an op-ed for the Washington Post on the tweets, in which they question the president's mental fitness for the office (again, none of this matters in the least for Trump).

But hey! Remember health care? The GOP has bailed from DC for the Fourth of July without addressing it. Now their mentally unfit boss is once again calling for Republican lawmakers to just kill off Obamacare and replace it later.

Your Fourth of July weekend is really, really good, Portland. Make it count.