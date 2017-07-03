Don't Miss Wednesday's I, Anonymous Show... Co-Starring Lez Stand Up!

What do you get when you pair two of Portland’s funniest comedy shows on one stage? A nuclear explosion of laughs, that’s what!

On Wednesday, July 5, it’s the Mercury’s I, Anonymous Show… this month co-starring the hilarious comedians of Lez Stand Up!

Join whip-smart host Caitlyn Weirhauser as she welcomes her cohorts from the wildly popular Lez Stand Up show for an evening of sick confessions, insane rants, and loads of laughs. Here’s how it works: Caitlyn will choose and read some of the greatest, weirdest submissions from the Mercury’s beloved I, Anonymous column, read them aloud, and with the help of her panel, provide a poop-load of gasps and comedy. And check out this month’s terrific panel!

FROM LEZ STAND UP…

KIRSTEN KUPPENBENDER

LAURA ANN WHITLEY

AND CARLOS THE ROLLERBLADER!

If you love crazy true stories, wild opinions, and good ol’ fashioned lesbian common sense, then you will not want to miss the July edition of…

THE I, ANONYMOUS SHOW!

THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Doors 6:45 pm, Show 7:30 pm

Curious Comedy Theater

5225 NE MLK Jr. Blvd.

Only $10 advance, $15 door! GET YOUR TIX HERE!



