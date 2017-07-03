Good Morning, News: Christie Relaxes on Closed Beach, Trump's Fake Tweet, and Have Bey and Jay Named the Twins?

Somebody in Portland really hates Californians, and shows it by defacing a transplant's car in a big way.

An Amtrak passenger train derails near Seattle on its way from Portland—no major injuries were reported.

The Timbers lose another lead, suffering a 1-1 draw on the road with Sporting Kansas City.

Beleaguered New Jersey governor Chris Christie pisses off his state once again by vacationing on a beach that had been closed by a state government shutdown.

Trump is flip-flopping once again, now insisting that Obamacare should be repealed first and later replaced—the exact opposite of what he said a few months ago.

Trump continues to attack the media, this time posting a fake video in which he literally punches CNN in the face.

Ok Twitter- let's see if this wrestling meme can get MORE RETWEETS that the president's wrestling meme. pic.twitter.com/bTWJhttCAo — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 2, 2017

A second big tech investor has stepped forward to apologize to women for his sexist behavior.

Beyonce and Jay Z have reportedly named their twins Rumi and Sir Carter—at least those are the names they've trademarked.

Now let's look at this WEATHER: A cloudy morning with a high of 76, and a near perfect day tomorrow for your July 4th.

And finally, I hope you slide into this morning like the winners of this heel slide competition.

