Good Morning, News: Tensions Escalate with North Korea, Portland vs. Hate Crimes, and July 5th Hangover

Happy 5th of July everyone! Get back to work, and good luck with that hangover.

A man who was possibly in crisis ran out into the street last night and was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Meanwhile a cyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car last night in Northeast Portland.

Police are investigating the decapitation of a woman's cat in Southeast.

Portland is planning on awarding grants to groups to stop hate crimes and assist the victims.

North Korea launched an intercontinental missile test yesterday, and right on cue Trump is taking the bait and ratcheting up tensions.

Trump is scheduled to meet with his good pal Putin this week, and he's positioned himself in such a way that he is going to look like a patsy no matter what he does.

Republican lawmakers got an earful about their terrible healthcare plan from constituents as they marched in July 4th parades.

Many states are refusing to hand over voters personal information for Trump's new "election integrity" scheme.

Investigators are reportedly looking into if Trump supporters and far right websites colluded with Russia to spread fake news about Hillary Clinton before the election.

A NYC cop was shot and killed while sitting in his police car in what officials are calling an "assassination."

Now let's look at this WEATHER: Oooooh, another hot one today with sunny skies and a high of 91.

