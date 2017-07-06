NY Transit Expert You've Never Heard Of Thinks You Get Up and Get Stoned

"Its not San Francisco where the debate is whether [to] even go to work..This is a work-oriented culture"

— Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) July 6, 2017

To recap: New Yorkers need their public transportation system to actually, you know, transport people from point A to point B because New Yorkers value work and productivity... unlike people in Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco, who value sissified coffee drinks, crazy powerful weed, and doing absolutely nothing all day long, respectively.