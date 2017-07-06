Rick Perry is visiting a West Virginia coal plant today, site of all those jobs Trump is going to bring back. According to news reports, it's "a general tour for Perry to familiarize himself with a modern coal facility." At the coal plant, Perry just said, "Here’s a little economics lesson: supply and demand. You put the supply out there and the demand will follow."
Reminder: this person is in charge of our nuclear arsenal.
Meanwhile Perry has been tweeting pictures of himself looking real tough:
Thank you to the dedicated coal workers at Longview Power Plant in West Virginia pic.twitter.com/5UxY5oJxt8
— Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) July 6, 2017
The rest of Twitter is doing this:
it is time to massively increase the supply of my business, Some Rocks I Found LLC
— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) July 6, 2017
Rick Perry: "You put the supply out there and the demand will follow."
Ghost of Adam Smith: pic.twitter.com/XMu5gKQUYJ
— skullsinthestars (@drskyskull) July 6, 2017
"Let me tell you about supply and demand!" #RickPerry pic.twitter.com/rZ4WL2QXmU
— Celia (@_celia_marie_) July 6, 2017
"You put the supply out there and the demand will follow." pic.twitter.com/cjCC9FeuDO
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 6, 2017
I have some Atari E.T. game cartridges to sell Professor Perry. https://t.co/3lPUVIRaCq
— Travis Nichols (@travisjnichols) July 6, 2017
it's actually kind of amazing that Rick Perry was governor for 15 years and somehow didn't trade Texas for some magic beans
— Big Bergo Brand (@BergoEsBueno) July 6, 2017
Best. Quote. Ever. https://t.co/Uii2H2sAWJ
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 6, 2017