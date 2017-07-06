"Here’s a Little Economics Lesson," Rick Perry Says, Before Completely Blowing It

Maybe if he uses his hands he can make this clearer. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rick Perry is visiting a West Virginia coal plant today, site of all those jobs Trump is going to bring back. According to news reports, it's "a general tour for Perry to familiarize himself with a modern coal facility." At the coal plant, Perry just said, "Here’s a little economics lesson: supply and demand. You put the supply out there and the demand will follow."

Reminder: this person is in charge of our nuclear arsenal.

Meanwhile Perry has been tweeting pictures of himself looking real tough:

Thank you to the dedicated coal workers at Longview Power Plant in West Virginia pic.twitter.com/5UxY5oJxt8

— Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) July 6, 2017

The rest of Twitter is doing this:

it is time to massively increase the supply of my business, Some Rocks I Found LLC

— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) July 6, 2017

Rick Perry: "You put the supply out there and the demand will follow."

Ghost of Adam Smith: pic.twitter.com/XMu5gKQUYJ

— skullsinthestars (@drskyskull) July 6, 2017

"You put the supply out there and the demand will follow." pic.twitter.com/cjCC9FeuDO

— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 6, 2017

I have some Atari E.T. game cartridges to sell Professor Perry. https://t.co/3lPUVIRaCq

— Travis Nichols (@travisjnichols) July 6, 2017