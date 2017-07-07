This Weekend's Style Event (and Learn to Sew with Heather Treadway!)

REIFhaus

Sundaze Collective—a monthly fashion pop-up curated by Sarah Radcliffe of The Yo! Store, and featuring a rotating lineup of local designers and makers—is back for their July installment. Vendors include REIFhaus, Cosube, Clay Factor Ceramics, Friend Assembly, Beauty Binge Cosmetics, Continuall Vintage, Bon Belki, Fetch Eyeware, and more.

The Cleaners at Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Sun July 9, 11 am-5 pm

And!!!

Heather Treadway

If you've always wanted to learn how to sew in a one-on-one or small group setting, here's your chance. Fifteen-year Portland fashion industry veteran Heather Treadway has recently started to teach sewing classes in the aforementioned settings, with rates starting as low as $40 per hour. In these sessions you can learn practical sewing techniques, how to follow a pattern and create a garment from start to finish, how to create your own design (including "knock-off techniques"), and more. If you're more of a workshop kind of person, she teaches those on a weekly basis as well, at the Portland Apparel Lab. Learn more and register here.

