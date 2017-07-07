Everybody ♥s Riesling (Tomorrow, at Least)

delectus / Getty Images

Last year, Portland's Teutonic Wine Company was behind "I ♥ Riesling," an ambitious, all-day celebration of Oregon Riesling. They've scaled it down this year, but it’ll still be event worth checking out to get an understanding of a very misunderstood grape—the wide range of Riesling styles will be showcased, from bone dry to sweet.

As well as Teutonic wines, there will be local selections from Love & Squalor, Mad Violets, Paetra, Jan-Marc, and Timothy Malone, and importers Ewald Moseler and Klima Wines will have German and international selections. It’s also an opportunity to find out what a Mosel Valley schwenker is (hint: it has something to do with pork).

Saturday July 8, 4-9 pm, $10-12, Teutonic Wine Company, 3303 SE 20th