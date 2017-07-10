It's that time of year again: PDX Pop Now!—Portland's only three-day, all-ages festival—returns to AudioCinema under the Hawthorne Bridge July 21-23. There'll be two outdoor stages, a street fair, a record fair, food carts, a beer garden, and the time-honored tradition of Rigksetball—a 32-band basketball tournament where the hoop's attached to a tour van.
The lineup's packed with favorites, from the abstract sound collages of Amenta Abioto to the dreamy folk of Jessica Dennison + Jones to MAARQUII's experimental hip-hop. With 40-plus bands on the bill, it's like a buffet of local music—there's something for everybody. And the best part? It's free! You read that right—you can enjoy some of the best music the city has to offer for zero dollars.
Celebrate our local scene and one of the volunteer-run organizations making it great with three days of free, all-ages music at this year's PDX Pop Now!
Full PDX Pop Now! 2017 lineup:
Ah God
Amanda Richards & the Good Long Whiles
Amenta Abioto
ASCXNSION
Atless
Boone Howard
Bryson the Alien
Camino Acid
Cockeye
Cool Schmool
Disenchanter
Dolphin Midwives
Dreckig
Drouth
Eat Skull
[E]mpress
EMS
Honey Bucket
Hurry Up
Ice Princess
Jessica Dennison + Jones
Karma Rivera
Kulululu
LEO ISLO
Lorain
MAARQUII & JVNITOR
Mini Blinds
Piss Test
P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S.
Public Eye
Rasheed Jamal
Reptaliens
ROBy
Sex Park
Shortline
Sunbathe
Small Million
Tribe Mars
Turtlenecked
Wave Action
Woolen Men