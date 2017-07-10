PDX Pop Now! Announces 2017 Lineup

It's that time of year again: PDX Pop Now!—Portland's only three-day, all-ages festival—returns to AudioCinema under the Hawthorne Bridge July 21-23. There'll be two outdoor stages, a street fair, a record fair, food carts, a beer garden, and the time-honored tradition of Rigksetball—a 32-band basketball tournament where the hoop's attached to a tour van.

The lineup's packed with favorites, from the abstract sound collages of Amenta Abioto to the dreamy folk of Jessica Dennison + Jones to MAARQUII's experimental hip-hop. With 40-plus bands on the bill, it's like a buffet of local music—there's something for everybody. And the best part? It's free! You read that right—you can enjoy some of the best music the city has to offer for zero dollars.

Celebrate our local scene and one of the volunteer-run organizations making it great with three days of free, all-ages music at this year's PDX Pop Now!

Full PDX Pop Now! 2017 lineup:



Ah God

Amanda Richards & the Good Long Whiles

Amenta Abioto

ASCXNSION

Atless

Boone Howard

Bryson the Alien

Camino Acid

Cockeye

Cool Schmool

Disenchanter

Dolphin Midwives

Dreckig

Drouth

Eat Skull

[E]mpress

EMS

Honey Bucket

Hurry Up

Ice Princess

Jessica Dennison + Jones

Karma Rivera

Kulululu

LEO ISLO

Lorain

MAARQUII & JVNITOR

Mini Blinds

Piss Test

P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S.

Public Eye

Rasheed Jamal

Reptaliens

ROBy

Sex Park

Shortline

Sunbathe

Small Million

Tribe Mars

Turtlenecked

Wave Action

Woolen Men