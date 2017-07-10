Good Morning, News: Oregon Wildfires! Ancient Astronauts! Russia Offered Trump Dirt on Clinton!

• Bumbling halfwit Donald Trump had himself quite a weekend at the G20 summit in Hamburg, leaving us with headlines that range from heartening to vomit-inducing: "'G19' Reaffirms Commitment to Paris Climate Deal without the US" is Buzzfeed's, "Rallies, Riots, and Raves: Hamburg's Three Days of G20 Protests" comes from CNN, and "Trump Defends Decision to Have Daughter Ivanka Sit in for Him at G20" comes from The Guardian. A day or two ago, everyone was focused on Trump and Vladimir Putin finally getting to meet in person and make out, but that was before The New York Times kicked down the door with the big news:

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before agreeing to meet with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, according to three advisers to the White House briefed on the meeting and two others with knowledge of it. The meeting was also attended by the president’s campaign chairman at the time, Paul J. Manafort, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Mr. Manafort and Mr. Kushner recently disclosed the meeting, though not its content, in confidential government documents described to The New York Times. The Times reported the existence of the meeting on Saturday. But in subsequent interviews, the advisers and others revealed the motivation behind it. (Via.)

Jesus fucking christ. OKAY, WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON

• "Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi is declaring victory in Mosul, saying that the city where ISIS declared its 'caliphate' three years ago has finally been liberated," writes NPR's Bill Chappell.

• "Firefighters continue to battle a 3,200-acre fire near the Lodge at Summer Lake in south-central Oregon," according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, "A different fire that started burning shortly before noon Sunday in central Oregon scorched about 1,000 acres by late afternoon."

• "Facebook is to build its own 'village' of 1,500 homes for workers struggling to pay soaring rents as the housing crisis in Silicon Valley deepens," writes The Guardian's Rupert Neate. Those living there will be constantly confronted by long-forgotten relatives screaming racist bullshit, will regularly fail in their efforts to avoid exes who apparently do nothing now except share photos of their misshapen children, and will grow gradually accustomed to the droning background noise of everyone having furious arguments about something they're really mad about right now but will forget all about in five minutes.

• "Progressive cities and states are taking on another issue that affects low-wage workers in retail and restaurant jobs: work schedules that can change with less than 24 hours’ notice and that can require workers to pull back-to-back shifts," writes Vox's Alexia Fernández Campbell. "Oregon is poised to become the first state in the nation to pass a statewide fair scheduling law."

• Everybody saw Spider-Man and The Big Sick this weekend, with Spidey easily taking the top spot at the box office. As history's worst Spider-Man, I approve.

• "An 18-year-old Missouri man fell asleep while driving and smashed into a life-sized bronze sculpture of a horse in the small tourist town of Sisters." I have nothing to add to this.

• Ryan Adams' distrust of Jupiter has been exhaustively covered by the Mercury's Ciara Dolan. His latest galactic insight: Ancient humans used advanced technology to come to Earth from our home planet of Mars, then destroyed said technology.

Maybe we ALREADY did this to Mars!

Maybe this IS time two!

Anyone smart enough to do planet hop would destroy the tech that caused it. https://t.co/oa4lRRHMuH

— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 10, 2017

Go ahead, genius. Try to prove him wrong.